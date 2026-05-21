Posted: May 21, 2026 3:05 PMUpdated: May 21, 2026 3:05 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Elder Care to launch a Summer Safety Series.

The event will provide safety tips to help individuals stay informed and prepared during the summer season. Officials will discuss personal safety, scam and fraud prevention, emergency preparedness, internet safety and more.

The event is June 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Elder Care, located at 1223 Swan Drive in Bartlesville.