Posted: May 22, 2026 9:39 AMUpdated: May 22, 2026 9:39 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning in lieu of the Memorial Day Holiday.

According to an agenda, the commissioners are expected to approve two lease purchase agreements for new Mack Trucks, and declare two older trucks as surplus. Additionally, an agreement for internet service at the OSU Washington County Extension office is on the slate for possible action as well as two reports and awarding bids for a six-month supply of road materials.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.