Posted: May 22, 2026 11:51 AMUpdated: May 22, 2026 11:52 AM

Chase Almy

The party is headed back to Pryor this September as the returns September 17 through 19 with a lineup packed tighter than a cooler at a tailgate. Leading this year’s festival is breakout Southern rock powerhouse The Red Clay Strays, who roll into Oklahoma fresh off winning ACM Group of the Year and riding a wave that currently includes sold out shows, festival appearances, and enough momentum to make the interstate nervous. Joining them atop the lineup are Justin Moore on Thursday and Gavin Adcock on Friday, proving once again that sleep is probably optional at Born & Raised.

The three-day festival at Rockin’ Red Dirt Ranch will also feature performances from artists including Tracy Lawrence, Muscadine Bloodline, Randall King, Paul Cauthen, Josh Abbott Band, and Cody Canada and The Departed, along with a long list of red dirt favorites and rising artists. Festivities officially begin September 16 with the Honky Tonk Kick-Off concert. I guess three days of music and camping simply wasn’t ambitious enough. Festival organizers are encouraging fans to grab passes now before prices increase, which means, you’ll regret waiting while staring sadly at resale prices later.