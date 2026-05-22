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Crime & Courts
Posted: May 22, 2026 2:34 PMUpdated: May 22, 2026 2:34 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With Robbery
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing someone's phone with a machete.
56-year-old Christopher Fisher was charged on Friday with robbery with a weapon.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Fisher allegedly stole the victim's phone on May 21. Fisher allegedly reached for a machete in his wagon and threatened to harm the victim. The weapon was allegedly two feet in length and six inches in height.
Fisher will appear in court again on June 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $50,000.
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