Posted: May 22, 2026 2:54 PMUpdated: May 22, 2026 2:54 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly stealing a trailer and a four-wheeler.

41-year-old Brandon Jacobson was charged on Friday with two counts of grand larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS).

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Jacobson allegedly stole a four wheeler that was sitting on a trailer. The owner of the property allegedly followed Jacobson until he stopped at the intersection of Herrick St. and Santa Fe Ave. Jacobson allegedly stated that he had permission through a mutual friend of the victim. The victim allegedly told authorities that he did not know the mutual friend and stated Jacobson was never given permission to take the property.

Jacobson was charged in November 2025 with pattern of criminal offenses after allegedly stealing over $1,000 in merchandise in three visits to the Bartlesville Lowe's in October 2025. He has been previously convicted of a felony.