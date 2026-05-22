Posted: May 22, 2026 3:10 PMUpdated: May 22, 2026 3:10 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly punching someone.

29-year-old Leonard Henderson was charged on Friday with domestic abuse by assault and battery after two or more felony convictions.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities responded to a residence at approximately 11:30 p.m. on May 20. Authorities allegedly witnessed Henderson throwing a punch at a 14-year-old victim.

Another victim in the incident allegedly told authorities that Henderson threw them against the garage door of the residence and shouted in their ear, before authorities arrived. Henderson allegedly went inside the residence, entered the bedroom of the 14-year-old victim, and challenged them to a fight. Henderson allegedly pushed the victim into a chair and tackled the victim during the fight.

Authorities allegedly observed that Henderson was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.