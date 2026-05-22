Posted: May 22, 2026 3:34 PMUpdated: May 22, 2026 3:34 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly sending someone harassing messages and breaking into their residence.

31-year-old Leandre Parks was charged on Friday with stalking in violation of a protective order, first-degree burglary and a felony charge of violating a protective order.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, an emergency protective order was granted on May 18 after the victim allegedly showed authorities over 100 text messages from Parks. Parks was arrested after a domestic disturbance in California in July 2025 and returned to Oklahoma in September 2025. Parks allegedly kicked in the victim's front door on May 18.

Parks allegedly sent the victim 35 more text messages on May 19 and multiple more on May 20. On May 22, Parks allegedly entered the victim's residence with the protective order still active.