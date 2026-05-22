Posted: May 22, 2026 3:42 PMUpdated: May 22, 2026 3:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

East and westbound Nowata Road (U.S. Highway 60) will have various, intermittent lane closures between Washington Boulevard (U.S. Highway 75) and the Bartlesville Industrial Park beginning Tuesday and lasting through June, weather permitting, for a resurfacing project.

At least one lane will be open in both directions at all times during construction. The $1.1 million contract for this project was awarded by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission in March.