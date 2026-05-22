Posted: May 22, 2026 9:18 PMUpdated: May 22, 2026 9:18 PM

Nathan Thompson

A standing-room only crowd filled Custer Stadium on the campus of Bartlesville High School Friday night with picture perfect weather to witness 387 seniors from the Class of 2026 graduate.\

Senior Class President Asher Swisher provided one of two presidential addresses. He challenged his fellow classmates to recognize the blessings in life and to use those gifts for the better good

BHS Student Body President Ava Dennis had a few words of wisdom for the Class of 2026

The full video livestream of BHS graduation is available at KWONTV.com , courtesy of OK Federal Credit Union.