Posted: May 25, 2026 12:34 AMUpdated: May 25, 2026 4:22 AM

Tom Davis

Osage Nation Principal Chief candidate Scott Bighorse talked about tribal sovereignty, environmental concerns and economic initiatives during an appearance on KWON Radio’s Community Connection program on Monday.

Bighorse said his interest in politics began at a young age while helping family members campaign for local candidates and attending political events throughout Osage County.

“I was just around a lot of elder politicians, and they kind of gave me little hints and things to do and not to do,” Bighorse said.

Bighorse brought up past discussions surrounding abortion policy, saying he opposes abortion as a form of contraception but believes exceptions should be considered in cases involving the life of the mother, rape or incest.

Bighorse also addressed concerns surrounding the development of large-scale data centers within the Osage Nation reservation, particularly the amount of water required to cool such facilities.

“We understand the need for it, but we also understand the need to protect Mother Earth,” Bighorse said, noting that some newer technologies are exploring self-cooling systems and even space-based data center concepts.

On the issue of tribal sovereignty, Bighorse said he believes the Osage Nation could eventually receive favorable legal recognition similar to recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings involving the Five Civilized Tribes. He pointed to the Osage Nation’s unique legal standing under the Osage 1906 Act and the tribe’s ownership of mineral rights across Osage County.

“We bought and paid for this reservation,” Bighorse said. “We still have ownership in all the mineral rights.”

Bighorse also touched on the ongoing efforts involving tribal ranching operations and food distribution programs. He said a proposal from Osage Nation Congresswoman Goodfox would provide $250 worth of beef products to Osage citizens living within the reservation who are 18 and older.

According to Bighorse, the nation is also exploring expanded meat distribution options modeled after commercial delivery services.

“We’re trying to get as much services out there to our people as we can,” Bighorse said.