Posted: May 25, 2026 9:29 AMUpdated: May 25, 2026 9:29 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville residents gathered Monday morning at historic White Rose Cemetery to continue the century-long tradition of honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The annual Memorial Day Ceremony began with prayer and the presentation of the Colors, followed by an address from District 11 State Rep. John B. Kane. In his remarks, Kane challenged the crowd to remember why Memorial Day exists

The Bartlesville Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers placed a wreath near the monument that recognizes the Washington County residents who died while fighting for our country and historian Joe Todd read the names of those on the monument.