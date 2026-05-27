Speaking at a private residence in Bartlesville ahead of a fundraiser, Hern talked about his previous ties to the community when he represented the area before redistricting changed Oklahoma’s congressional boundaries in 2020. Hern called Bartlesville “the shining city on the hill” and said it was good to return to the community.

Hern said he decided to enter the Senate race after the seat became open and pointed to an early endorsement from President Donald Trump as validation of his work in Congress. Hern said the endorsement came roughly 50 hours after he announced his campaign. He also noted support from several sitting U.S. senators.

During the interview, Hern talked about his focus on what he described as the “America First agenda,” including reducing government regulation, strengthening border security and maintaining a strong military. He highlighted his leadership roles within the Republican Study Committee and said he was the only current member of Congress to sign four consecutive balanced budget proposals from the caucus.

Hern then discussed technology and artificial intelligence, saying AI will continue increasing productivity in business and daily life. While acknowledging concerns about privacy and government surveillance, he described technological advancement as a necessary part of maintaining America’s competitiveness in the global economy.

On foreign policy, Hern defended efforts to push NATO allies to increase defense spending, arguing European nations must take greater responsibility for their own security. He cited growing global threats from countries such as Iran and said the United States cannot continue borrowing money to defend every nation around the world.

If elected to the Senate, Hern said he plans to continue advocating for Oklahoma’s military installations and infrastructure investments, citing the legacy of longtime Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe.

Hern also talked about his upbringing saying he grew up in the Ozark Mountains without indoor plumbing until the eighth grade and relied on food assistance as a child. He said his background shaped his belief in economic opportunity and the American dream.

The Republican primary election is scheduled for June 16. More information about Hern’s campaign is available at Hern for Senate.