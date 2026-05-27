Posted: May 27, 2026 9:24 AMUpdated: May 27, 2026 9:25 AM

Tom Davis

Coming off their 122nd Gala, The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce dives into summer with two large events.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce CEO Tressa Cruse invited everyone to Lunch with the Governor on Friday, May 29, at Tri County Tech, 6101 SE Nowata Rd, in Bartlesville from 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM presented by Stride Bank.

Tressa said, "Join us for a special opportunity to hear from Kevin Stitt as he visits Bartlesville during his farewell tour, reflecting on his eight years of leadership and looking ahead to the future of Oklahoma."