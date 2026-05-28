Posted: May 28, 2026 6:31 AMUpdated: May 28, 2026 12:01 PM

Tom Davis

The Center in Bartlesville is encouraging area residents to consider season subscriptions as several local arts organizations roll out their upcoming performance schedules.

Appering on KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Caitlyn Kraemer with The Center highlighted the value of season tickets, saying subscriptions not only save attendees money but also help arts organizations plan and sustain future programming.

The Bartlesville Community Concert Association has announced a four-show season beginning in October, with subscription packages starting at $40. Subscribers also gain access to performances in Ponca City and Chanute, Kansas through a regional partnership.

Bartlesville Civic Ballet’s upcoming season will feature “Cinderella” in October, “The Nutcracker” during the holiday season and “Giselle” next spring. Meanwhile, the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra is preparing for conductor Lauren Green’s 50th season, with four performances scheduled between October and May.

Caitlyn also said details for the upcoming Broadway in Bartlesville season are expected soon and will include two major touring productions along with a family-friendly show. One production is expected to hold a two-week technical rehearsal residency in Bartlesville, bringing performers and production crews to the community.

In addition to the upcoming arts season, the Center continues its “Sizzlin’ Summer” Fourth Friday events at Unity Square. Upcoming events include a Levitt Community Fest featuring Baklava Express in June, followed by outdoor movie nights featuring “National Treasure” in July and “Top Gun: Maverick” in August.

More information is available at BartlesvilleCenter.com or through the Center box office.