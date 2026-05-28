Posted: May 28, 2026 11:10 AMUpdated: May 28, 2026 11:10 AM

Chase Almy

OKM Music’s “Especially for Kids” series is back in Bartlesville from May 29 through June 7, bringing more family-friendly entertainment than a minivan packed for vacation. The schedule includes everything from puppet shows and tea parties to patriotic story times and art immersion events scattered across town. Opening night on Friday features the Sunfest Dancing Eagles at 7 p.m., while the Keyboard Orchestra performs at First Presbyterian Church at 7:30 p.m. Both events are free.

The packed lineup continues through the week with events at Ambler Hall, The Center and Unity Square, plus bigger evening performances at Woolaroc, Post Oak Lodge in Tulsa and Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Highlights include “Mountain Music in the Heartland” with Balsam Range on June 5, “Yacht Rock Orchestrated” with Grady Nichols and friends on June 6, and Chris Mann’s “When I Fall In Love” finale on June 7. Most daytime activities are free, while ticketed evening shows range from $15 for kids to $75 VIP seating. Full schedules and ticket information are available through OKM Music.