Posted: May 28, 2026 12:59 PMUpdated: May 28, 2026 1:02 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Montgomery County, Kan. Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Saturday morning disturbance at the Ernest Brown American Legion in Caney that left at least one person injured.

Deputies were dispatched to the American Legion, located at 1607 U.S. Highway 75, at approximately 1:45 a.m. following reports of a fight and a possible stabbing, according to investigators.

Detectives say at least one individual sustained injuries consistent with being cut by a sharp object and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities have not released the condition of the injured person or identified anyone involved.

The Sheriff’s Office says investigators are aware of rumors and allegations circulating on social media claiming City of Caney employees were present at the location during the incident. The investigation is being handled exclusively by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division and that the Caney Police Department is not involved.

In a separate statement, the City of Caney acknowledged awareness of the allegations and online discussion surrounding the incident. City officials say the event occurred outside city jurisdiction and that they have not received any official findings or conclusions from investigators.

The city also urged residents to avoid spreading misinformation while the investigation remains active.

Sheriff Ron Wade says the public should allow detectives time to complete a thorough and impartial investigation.