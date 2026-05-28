Posted: May 28, 2026 1:43 PMUpdated: May 28, 2026 1:43 PM

Ty Loftis

This week, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a law into effect requiring Oklahoma schools to adopt policies that will prohibit students from using their phone throughout the day. This is something Stitt had challenged districts to begin enforcing two years ago and he is glad to see it become law:

"We've invested in reading, we've raised the bar on academic standards and we're seeing results. Kids need the opportunity to chase their American Dreams and that starts in a distraction-free learning enviornment."

On a recent Capitol Call interview with Representative John B. Kane, he said many students are embracing the change.