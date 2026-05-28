Posted: May 28, 2026 2:26 PMUpdated: May 28, 2026 2:26 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man with a previous felony conviction is facing an additional charge in Washington County.

64-year-old Byron Tinsley, Jr. was charged on Wednesday with violating the Mary Rippy Violent Crimes Registration Act.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Tinsley, Jr. has allegedly failed to verify his address since February. Authorities mailed Tinsley, Jr. a verification letter on Feb. 25 and another on May 4 and allegedly received no response. Law requires individuals to verify their address with the police department within 10 days of receiving the letter.

Tinsley, Jr. was convicted in February 2024 in Osage County for shooting with intent to kill.