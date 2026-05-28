Posted: May 28, 2026 2:51 PMUpdated: May 28, 2026 2:51 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

37-year-old Jordan Riley was charged on Wednesday with child endangerment by DUI, simple DUI and leaving the scene of an accident involving a damaged fixture while under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), authorities responded to a collision at the intersection of 3990 Rd. and 2400 Rd. on May 23. Riley, along with the occupants he was driving, allegedly got into another vehicle after the collision and drove away. The vehicle was spotted sitting on its top in a field after striking a corner post and gate.

Authorities made contact with Riley and allegedly noticed multiple indicators that he was intoxicated. Riley's blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was allegedly at 0.145. A juvenile was allegedly in the car with Riley at the time of the accident.