Posted: May 28, 2026 2:53 PMUpdated: May 28, 2026 2:53 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man is facing criminal charges after getting into a physical altercation with a victim.

On Friday, May 15, Micah Bond argued with the victim over living arrangements. Bond became angry when the victim said he couldn't live there when she was inside the residence. It is alleged that is when Bond threw a framing claw hammer at her, followed her through the house and began shoving her. Bond also stated he planned to hurt her.

An affidavit states the victim attempted to leave, but before she could escape, Bond grabbed her on the cheek, forcing her to turn around. Bond also stated he was going to kill her. Officers noted bruising on the victim's cheek.