Posted: May 29, 2026 12:53 PMUpdated: May 29, 2026 1:27 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt spoke Friday about his administration’s fiscal policies, economic development efforts and education reforms during a farewell luncheon hosted by the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce at Tri County Tech.

Speaking to community and business leaders, Stitt says Oklahoma is in a stronger position than when he took office in 2019, citing billions in state savings, tax cuts and population growth.

The Republican governor shared what he called major accomplishments over his eight years in office, including cutting $1.6 billion in taxes, expanding school choice programs and attracting new economic development projects. He also defended his administration’s pro-business approach and efforts to reduce regulations, including a policy requiring most state permits to be processed within 30 days.

In a more heated moment, an audience member who identified as a member of the Osage Nation confronted Stitt and falsely alleged his administration cut Native American education funding. The governor did veto a bill that would have have extended the sunset date of the Oklahoma Advisory Council on Indian Education, saying in his veto message that the council "does not appear to have functioned as an active or effective body." The veto had no effect on funding for Native American education in public schools.

Stitt says Bartlesville’s growth and business climate is “something special,” pointing to recent job growth and critical minerals development, including projects tied to Blue Whale Materials

As he comes to the end of his final term in office, Stitt addressed priorities he would like to see the future governor pursue. He says he would like to see change in how Oklahoma selects its state superintendent of public instruction, a revision of the state’s medical marijuana system and removing Medicaid expansion protections from the state constitution.

Stitt, who is term-limited, said he looks forward to returning to the private sector after leaving office next year.