Posted: May 29, 2026 1:54 PMUpdated: May 29, 2026 2:19 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will hold their first meeting of June Monday morning with a few items on the agenda.

The commissioners are expected to discuss three agreements, one from the Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension and two from the sheriff's office. The agreements include extension educational services in Washington County, access to the NCIC Correctional Communications Service and commissary services for the jail.

Additionally, a final construction plan for the Saunders Creek bridge project is on the agenda, along with a lease purchase agreement for a 2026 Mack Truck.