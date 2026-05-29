Posted: May 29, 2026 2:00 PMUpdated: May 29, 2026 4:53 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Friday after officers investigated inappropriate messages and photos on his personal device. Colton Lee is facing felony charges of violation of the Oklahoma computer crimes act and being in possession of child sexual abuse material.

An affidavit states that in September 2025, a person reported Lee had sent her an email with a link attached to it. In the body of the email, Lee suggested there were inappropriate images in the link.

The reporting person stated prior to receiving that email, Lee had sent other inapropriate emails.

After conducting a search warrant for Lee's phone and laptop, it was discovered his laptop contained more than 300 images of possible sexual abuse material. They discovered several websites that Lee had visited. It is alleged they found similar things on Lee's cell phone.