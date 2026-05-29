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Posted: May 29, 2026 2:33 PMUpdated: May 29, 2026 4:48 PM

Bartlesville Man Charged With Breaking Protective Order

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Ty Loftis
A Bartlesville man found himself facing several misdemeanor charges and one felony charge on Friday after allegedly breaking a protective order from 2023. It is alleged that Steven Vigil sent a text message to the victim, but the protective order doesn't expire until 2029. 
 
Vigil broke that protective order five times in 2024 before being charged with a felony stalking charge in late 2024.    
 
Vigil faces a $50,000 aggregate bond on all charges on the condition he have no contact with the alleged victim. Vigil is due back in court next Friday. 

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