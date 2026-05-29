Posted: May 29, 2026 2:54 PMUpdated: May 29, 2026 2:54 PM

Ty Loftis

A Texas man is facing a felony charge of third degree burglary after rummaging around a vehicle outside of a local bar. The victim spotted the defendant, Levi Birmingham standing at her car door digging around inside on Wednesday evening.

An affidavit states officers made contact with Birmingham, who was unwilling to cooperate, but several witnesses identified Birmingham as the individual who committed the alleged crime.