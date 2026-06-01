Posted: Jun 01, 2026 9:52 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2026 9:52 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners heard from Lindsey Rovenstine from Protect Rural Oklahoma (PRO), regarding a proposed transmission line project from American Electric Power (AEP) that would run through Nowata County and other counties in Oklahoma.

The commissioners tabled the agenda item to sign a form to formally oppose the project, but each commissioner did express their opposition to the project.

In other business, the commissioners opened bids for road oil and awarded a bid for redi-mix concrete, approved a detention services agreement with ROCMND Area Youth Services and the Craig County Detention Center, and approved two reimbursement claims from the election board.

Additionally, the commissioners appointed a deputy, approved a memorandum of understanding for the Wann Community Center to become an emergency shelter and tabled the county certification map and county action report.