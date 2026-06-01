Posted: Jun 01, 2026 12:32 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2026 12:32 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners held a productive meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

There was a resolution signed that directs the treasurer to reimburse the county election board salary account, maintenance and operations general fund account and the county's general fund FICA account.

An invoice was also signed for just over $3,100 regarding a county road dispute in District One. Assistant District Attorney Ashley Kane talks about how that legal proceeding is coming.