News
Pawhuska
Posted: Jun 01, 2026 1:58 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2026 1:59 PM
Pawhuska Pool to Open Next Week
Ty Loftis
Pawhuska's public pool is set to open on Tuesday, June 9. It will be open from noon to 5 p.m. each day except for Monday's. Day passes cost $4 and seniors over the age off 55 can get in for $2.
Season passes are available and can be purchased individually or at a family rate. Pool parties can also be booked on Tuesday's and Thursday's from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There is a non-refundable deposit of $40 and an additional $100 for the two hours in the pool.
« Back to News