Posted: Jun 01, 2026 1:58 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2026 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska's public pool is set to open on Tuesday, June 9. It will be open from noon to 5 p.m. each day except for Monday's. Day passes cost $4 and seniors over the age off 55 can get in for $2.