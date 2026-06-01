Posted: Jun 01, 2026 2:55 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2026 2:55 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Copan man is facing criminal charges after allegedly punching someone.

49-year-old Curtis Thomas was charged on Monday with domestic abuse by assault and battery.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Thomas allegedly got into a physical altercation with the victim and punched them in the face. The victim allegedly recorded the altercation on their phone, where Thomas is allegedly heard verbally attacking the victim.

Thomas was convicted of felony DUI in April, the Washington County District Attorney's Office has filed a motion to revoke his suspended sentence in the matter due to the new charge.

Thomas was given a five-year suspended sentence.