Posted: Jun 01, 2026 3:31 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2026 3:31 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata City Commissioners have a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening at the Nowata Fire Department.

The commissioners will review reports from the police and fire chiefs, animal control, city manager, treasurer and the code enforcement officer. The commissioners will discuss an annex request for a right of way at an address on Choctaw Ave.

The commissioners will also hear reports from the EMS Director, public works department, and hear reports regarding the sewer and water plants.

The commissioners will possibly enter executive session to discuss the possible purchase and sale of real property. They will also review an economic development agreement.