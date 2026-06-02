Posted: Jun 02, 2026 9:13 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2026 9:13 AM

Tom Davis

The Dewey Antiques and Collectibles Association has announced its upcoming event will be its last antique show ever on Saturday, June 6, at The Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey from 8am to 5pm.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Gail Inman with The Dewey Antiques and Collectibles Association said, "After years of bringing unique finds to the area, the organization's promoters are aging out, making this event the bittersweet end of an era."

The final show will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Washington County Fair Building in Dewey, OK.. Gail said there will be over 50 distinct vendors will be onsite, offering a vast array of antiques, collectibles, and rare finds.

Admission is $5 at the door. The Dewey Antiques and Collectibles Association is a nonprofit organization. 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales are funneled directly back into the local community funding higher education scholarships for graduating seniors heading to colleges or trade schools and supporting various local nonprofit organizations.