Posted: Jun 02, 2026 10:31 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2026 10:31 AM

Chase Almy

Recent graduates have a reason to raise a glass this June.

The Washington County OSU Alumni Association Chapter is celebrating area graduates by offering a free beverage at Scissortail Brewing Company throughout the month. Anyone who has graduated within the past five years is eligible for the promotion.

To take advantage of the offer, graduates simply need to stop by Scissortail Brewing Company and show proof of graduation. Participants can then enjoy a free beverage of their choice. The alumni chapter says it's a way to recognize recent accomplishments and celebrate the next chapter after graduation.

Cheers to the Class of 2025 and recent graduates from years past.