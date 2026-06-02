Posted: Jun 02, 2026 10:42 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2026 10:42 AM

Chase Almy

Young dancers can step into a world of sparkle and imagination during the Fancy Nancy Dance Camp at Stage Art Productions from June 8-11. The camp runs daily from 10:30 a.m. to noon and is designed for children ages 3-10.

Inspired by the popular Fancy Nancy character, the camp will feature dance lessons, themed games, crafts, and plenty of opportunities for self-expression. Participants are encouraged to wear their fanciest outfits as they twirl, leap, and create throughout the week.

The cost is $85 per child. For registration and additional information, visit www.stageartproductions.com.