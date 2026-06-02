Posted: Jun 02, 2026 2:01 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2026 2:02 PM

Ty Loftis

June's primary election is just two weeks away and at the local level, one of the hotly contested races is seeing who will replace Osage County Treasurer Sally Hulse.

Hulse's First Deputy Bridget West is running to fill that seat against Shawna Myers. West, is a life-long Osage County resident who has ten years of banking experience and has worked in the treasurer's office for the last three years.

West says working under Hulse has served her well and would pay dividends when taking office on day one.

West says her banking background would be a major benefit if she were fortunate enough to be elected. West added that she isn't proposing many changes to the way the treasurer's office is currently being ran.

West goes on to talk about what she sees as the biggest difference in herself and her opponent in Shawna Myers.

For more information, you can check Bridget West for Osage County Treasurer 2026 on Facebook.

We will have a story with West's opponent, Shawna Myers tomorrow, along with other candidates running for office in Osage County leading up to the Tuesday, June 16 election.