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Posted: Jun 02, 2026 9:26 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2026 9:26 PM
Dewey Football Gears Up for Summer Pride
Brian McSweeney
Dewey Bulldoggers football is less than a week away from starting summer pride.
Dewey got a later start to their spring due to the success of spring sports, including the baseball team qualifying for the state tournament. A handful of baseball players will play football in the fall.
The Bulldoggers have a few new coaches on the staff for the upcoming season. Head coach Scott Sapulpa talks about how the new staff helps put the summer together.
The Bulldoggers wrapped up a two-day team camp last week on home turf, hosting five schools for the camp. Defensive standout Fenix Bolding was named defensive player of the camp.
Summer pride starts June 8 for Dewey. The Bulldoggers will participate in a passing league at Rejoice Christian throughout the summer starting next Tuesday.
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