Posted: Jun 03, 2026 8:35 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2026 10:27 AM

Chase Almy

Thursday night just got a little louder, and probably a little cooler, as the Texpats make a stop on their debut tour at the Grey Dog Listening Room. Each member already brings serious musical credentials from their own successful bands, but now they’ve joined forces into one powerhouse lineup. Basically, it’s the musical equivalent of the Avengers assembling, except with more guitar amps and fewer CGI explosions.

Because it’s a weeknight show and adulthood is cruel, organizers are moving back to the earlier 7 p.m. start time, though a few minutes of “grace period” flexibility is expected for those still wrestling with traffic, dinner, or life in general. Guests are reminded the Grey Dog Listening Room is BYOB, features a voluntary potluck, and boasts what organizers proudly call “the best patrons in town.” They also promise a sound and lighting setup that can’t be beat, which means even the guy awkwardly standing in the back holding a paper plate of casserole should feel like he’s at a sold-out arena show.