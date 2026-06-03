Posted: Jun 03, 2026 1:47 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2026 1:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Treasurer Sally Hulse is retiring from her post at the end of the year. Bridget West and Shawna Myers are both vying to fill that spot. We spoke with West yesterday so we now turn to her opponent in Shawna Myers, who currently serves as the Community Engagement Coordinator for Osage County.

Unlike West, Myers hasn't worked in the treasurer's office. Myers did say she has taken needed county government classes and is already accredited by Oklahoma State University. Myers added she has had training from other treasurer's across the state and believes she has found ways to save the county money.

While Myers hasn't worked in the treasurer's office, she does have experience working in the financial industry. She expands on how her financial career crossed paths with the medical field.

Myers is running on a ten pillar platform and more information on each of those can be found on her Facebook Page, Shawna Myers for Osage County Treasurer. In Wednesday's interview, Myers highlighted two of those pillars: communication and investment pooling.

Myers was elected as Osage County GOP chairperson in June 2023. By August 2024, Myers had been removed from that position. Myers said when she took over that position, they had $500 in an account and while she wanted to grow the party, there was a disagreement, as not everyone wanted to do that.

Myers said she began taking county government training classes when she began getting information that she believed to be incorrect and that made people within the party unhappy. Myers goes on to talk about what happened at the meeting when she was removed in 2024 and any funds that may have went missing after her removal.

Oklahoma's primary election is set for Tuesday, June 16.