Posted: Jun 03, 2026 2:16 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2026 2:16 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly attempting to rob someone.

27-year-old Devin Blackfeet was charged on Wednesday with attempted robbery with a weapon and feloniously pointing a firearm.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Blackfeet allegedly approached the victim at a convenience store on the evening of May 24. Video footage allegedly shows the victim taking off his shoes, reaching into his pockets and lifting up his pant legs to show his socks. Blackfeet allegedly pointed his firearm at the victim as the victim was in his car.

The victim allegedly ran away from the scene and another individual is seen on video driving the victim's vehicle.