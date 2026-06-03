Posted: Jun 03, 2026 2:29 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2026 2:29 PM

Brian McSweeney

A convicted sex offender residing in Washington County is facing an additional felony charge.

27-year-old Cole Ticer, of Ochelata, was charged on Wednesday with entering a safety zone around a park as a sex offender.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities allegedly notified Ticer on April 4 that was not allowed to loiter around an apartment complex due to its proximity to a park. On May 13, Ticer allegedly tried to avoid security cameras by walking from the west side of the apartment complex, past apartment buildings and through the entrance on the east side.

Authorities say the park on the west side of the complex is 216 feet away and a park located on the east side is 259 feet away from the complex.

Ticer was convicted in 2018 in Illinois for abuse or neglect of a child involving sexual abuse or exploitation.