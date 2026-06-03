News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jun 03, 2026 2:31 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2026 3:11 PM
Bartlesville Council Passes Tobacco, Vapor Free Ordinance
Ty Loftis
At Monday evening's city council meeting in Bartlesville, an ordinance was passed updating the tobacco free policies on city-owned property. The new rule covers all tobacco products and vapor devices. The prohibition includes city-owned, leased or city-operated property. The ordinance includes parks, trails, recreational facilities, playgrounds, city vehicles and city equipment.
Community Development Director Larry Curtis goes through the benefits of updating the ordinance.
The ordinance narrowly passed with a 3-2 vote. Aaron Kirkpatrick and Tim Sherrick were the dissenting votes.
Public health and livability studies were used by council members in approving this ordinance.
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