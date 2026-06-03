Posted: Jun 03, 2026 2:31 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2026 2:33 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council on Monday approved a voluntary termination agreement that formally concludes the first phase of the Buffalo Roam development project at the former First Christian Church property, while returning more than $1 million in unused public funding.

The agreement closes out Phase One of the agreement between the City of Bartlesville, the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority and Buffalo Roam that was originally executed in 2023.

Phase Two called for construction of a soundstage on the parking lot north of the building. However, Vice Mayor Trevor Dorsey says Buffalo Roam informed city officials that it no longer plans to pursue the soundstage project, citing market conditions.