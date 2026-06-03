Posted: Jun 03, 2026 4:10 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2026 4:10 PM

Brian McSweeney

Former Nowata County Sheriff James Hallett has died.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Service in Nowata. A visitation is scheduled for June 8, the family will be present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral service is set for June 9 at 10 a.m.

We will have more details forthcoming.