Posted: Jun 04, 2026 9:24 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2026 9:25 AM

Tom Davis

The Cool Room Project is designed to offer relief to seniors in our community who do not have air conditioning in their homes during the hottest months of the year. Air conditioners are available (to those who qualify) at the beginning of summer.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Michael Colaw with Elder Care anncounced that the room unit air conditioners can now stay with the receipients instead of being returned to Elder Care at the end of summer. Colaw said that once someone has received an air conditioning unit to keep. However, you'll need to wait at least 3 years to request another unit.

To qualify, seniors must have one room in their house with a door that can be shut, allowing for that room to be “The Cool Room.” The room must have a window near a 110-volt capacity outlet. It is not the intent of the project to cool an entire house but to provide a safe “Cool Room” during the deadly heat of summer days.