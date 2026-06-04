Posted: Jun 04, 2026 10:19 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2026 10:34 AM

Ty Loftis

With the Tuesday, June 16 primary election right around the corner, sample ballots are available to view. Voters can download the ballots by going to the State Election Board OK voter portal website. You can also pick up a sample ballot by going to your local election board.

Early voting begins on Thursday, June 11 and will continue that Friday and Saturday. Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.