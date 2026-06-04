Posted: Jun 04, 2026 11:37 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2026 11:37 AM

Chase Almy

Looks like Republicans and Democrats appeared in the same sentence without immediately blaming each other for the downfall of civilization. Oklahoma Senator James Lankford and New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan unveiled a renewed push to stop government shutdowns for good. Writing in Fox News, the bipartisan duo promoted the “Prevent Government Shutdowns Act of 2026,” a bill that would automatically keep the government funded if Congress fails to pass spending bills on time. Instead of federal workers and travelers suffering through chaos, lawmakers themselves would be stuck in Washington voting seven days a week until a deal gets done. Think detention, but for adults with security clearances and cable news contracts.

Lankford and Hassan argued shutdowns have become a political stunt that hurts everyday Americans far more than the politicians sparring on television. The senators pointed to past shutdown headaches including TSA delays, unpaid service members, stalled veteran services and disruptions to food assistance programs. Under the proposal, federal agencies would continue operating at current funding levels while Congress loses the luxury of fleeing town for fundraisers and camera hits. The bill reportedly came within three Senate votes of passing last session, proving that even in Washington, common sense occasionally wanders into the building before being escorted back out by partisan consultants.