Posted: Jun 04, 2026 1:17 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2026 1:17 PM

Nathan Thompson

A northeastern Oklahoma man has been indicted on federal charges alleging he threatened to kill a U.S. senator and members of the senator’s family in a series of phone calls earlier this year.

A federal grand jury charged David Glen Shuck, 63, of Cleveland, with eight counts related to the alleged threats, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.

The indictment includes three counts of threatening to assault and murder a member of Congress with intent to impede, intimidate, interfere with or retaliate against the lawmaker; three counts of interstate communication with a threat to injure; and two counts of threatening to assault and murder an immediate family member of a member of Congress.

According to court documents, Shuck allegedly called a U.S. senator on three separate occasions in March 2026 and threatened to kill the senator and family members. Prosecutors allege the threats were intended to interfere with and retaliate against the senator.

Authorities did not identify the senator in the news release announcing the charges.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police and the FBI.

Federal officials said the prosecution is part of National Security Presidential Memorandum 7, a White House-directed initiative that coordinates federal, state and local efforts to protect First Amendment rights while targeting individuals and organizations engaged in political violence. The effort is led by Joint Task Force Vanguard, a federal investigative and prosecutorial task force.