Posted: Jun 04, 2026 2:37 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2026 2:44 PM

Ty Loftis

Jake Bair is running for the State House District 10 seat that is occupied by Judd Strom. Bair teaches in the mechanical engineering department at OSU Tulsa. Bair says he hadn't considered running for political office until a friend said he could make a real difference. After speaking with his wife and praying about it, Bair decided to join the race.

With the June primary election nearing, Bair says he wants to be beholden to his conscious and the people he represents. That is why he says one of the things that concerns him most is the number of politicians taking money from lobbyists.

Bair says he is a constitutional conservative. Bair says it is simple if you want to know how he is going to vote on a certain topic.

Bair went on to say that transparency is a key part of his campaign as well. Bair talks about something he would like to implement if he were fortunate enough to be elected.

For more information, you can go to JakeBairforHouse.com. Click here for the full interview.