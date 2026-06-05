Posted: Jun 05, 2026 9:52 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2026 9:52 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a lengthy agenda set for a Monday morning meeting.

The board is expected to discuss and take action on several agreements for construction work on the Twin Bridges and Saunders Creek Bridge projects, and an agreement for the county to continue participation in a pool program for insurance. Additionally, the commissioners are expected to dispose of three surplus vehicles and declare one additional vehicle and a piece of office equipment as surplus.

In other business, the commissioners are expected to discuss three quotes for renovation work at the Washington County Judicial Center, accept a donation from the Cherokee Nation and approve several reports from various county agencies.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.