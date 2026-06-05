Posted: Jun 05, 2026 10:37 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2026 11:36 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

There will be discussion to sign a memorandum or understanding for the Osage County Health Department with the City of Tulsa and the county health department. The agreement would also be signed with Skiatook Public Schools activities center to provide facilities for emergency public health services.

There will also be consideration to sign an Oklahoma ABLE Commission letter for both Ben Johnson Days and Cavalcade.