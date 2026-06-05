Posted: Jun 05, 2026 2:27 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2026 2:29 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education has called a special meeting for Monday evening to discuss a resolution for an Aug. 25 bond election, reorganize board leadership and potentially accept the resignation of a board member.

Following months of study on school district needs and growth, a committee of educators recommend a $38.25 million bond issue for construction, maintenance, equipment, renovation and educational materials, and a $2.25 bond question for transportation needs. By law, the two bonds must appear as separate ballot propositions and pass by 60% of the vote. The proposals will not increase taxes/

The $38.25 million bond question includes more than $20.5 million for facilities, $8.2 million for technology, $4.4 million for textbooks and curriculum, $2.4 million for equipment and $475,000 for student safety.

PROPOSED BOND PROJECTS

The board is expected to accept the resignation of Ward 6 Member, Board Vice President and Deputy Clerk Andrea Nightingale and vote to reorganize the positions of board president, vice president and clerk.